Goa cops nab Telangana man in drugs related case

Hyderabad: In a recent development, the Goa Police crime branch team which is in Telangana to probe a drug-related case took into custody one person identified as Mahesh Goud from Siddipet district on Thursday.



The police had previously made a few arrests in the case including that of a man from Secunderabad in a Goa-Hyderabad linked case last week. Yeshwant Reddy, the man was caught allegedly while selling MDMA to customers in the coastal village of Siolim and confessed that three persons from Hyderabad had supplied him with the drug.



The police took into custody Mahesh with the help of local police and shifted him to Goa for further questioning, sources said. The Goa crime branch team came to Telangana three days ago to probe the drug nexus run by a few syndicates.