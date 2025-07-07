Golconda Fort residents vent ire at severe traffic woes

Hyderabad: The historic Golconda Fort area, a bustling neighborhood in the city, has been grappling with severe traffic congestion in recent months. Known for its narrow streets, the area has become one of the most traffic-congested zones, particularly during peak hours. Especially from Banjara Darwaza and Fateh Darwaza, at times, people have to face hour-long traffic jams at both Darwazas.

Navigating through the narrow gateways of Golconda Fort is a nightmare for residents. They often have to face major traffic jams that take a while to clear up. The never-ending issue of the traffic in the Golconda area is due to the 20-feet wide two-way road. However, the residents of the Golconda Fort area requested the authorities to take steps to streamline the traffic at Banjara Darwaza and Fateh Darwaza. These doors serve as entry and exit points for residents of several colonies, located near the Golconda Fort.

The traffic snarls hit the residents of Bada Bazar, Chota Bazar, Bala Hissar, Ibrahimbagh, Katora House, Resham-bagh, Heera Khana, Sadathnagar, Qazi Galli and Risala Bazar. The residents use either the Fateh Darwaza, which connects to Langer Houz, or the Banjara Darwaza, which connects to Tolichowki Road. Moreover, the growing number of tourists visiting the fort, combined with local traffic, worsens the problem.

Mohammed Habeebuddin, a resident of Golconda Bada Bazar, said that there is traffic jam at Fateh Darwaza and Banjara Darwaza daily. “These are the two main gates which connect the localities near the fort with the city. Since the passage is narrow, traffic blocks are the order of the day,” he complained.

According to residents, it is becoming very difficult to enter the Golconda Fort area as the traffic is increasing day by day, especially between both Darwazas. “Though traffic police are on duty and there are traffic signals, the area faces hour-long traffic jams at both sides of these Darwazas,” said Mohammed Rafi, a resident of Risala Bazar.

Habeebuddin, who is also an activist, said that there are narrow roads before the entrance to divide the traffic which needed to be widened. “The road from Banjara Darwaza through the Golf Course to Jamali Darwaza, which is used only by Golf Club members, should be expanded and be opened for regular traffic. Roads around the Golconda Fort boundaries and moats should be developed without damaging them,” he demanded.

Moreover, Habeebuddin highlighted that there is a road from GHMC park Fateh Darwaza to Moti Darwaza which needed patch work and the most important is that, there is need for road widening from Moti Darwaza to MD lines, which is pending for many years now. Also, the pipeline work has been going on for the last 3 years, and the commuters and residents are the ones who are facing trouble.

The residents also complain about the issues with open drains and garbage accumulation, leading to mosquito problems and unhygienic conditions, further impacting the area. Additionally, incomplete civic works and dug-up roads also lead to traffic snarls in the area.