Goshamahal MLA Rajasingh Vows to Continue Advocating for Hindutva

Goshamahal MLA Rajasingh has officially resigned from his position and party membership, delivering the letter to the state president, Kishan Reddy, on the 30th of last month. In a development today, BJP national president JP Nadda has accepted Rajasingh's resignation.

In a statement released on social media, Rajasingh expressed his motivations for joining the BJP eleven years ago, stating that he aimed to serve the people and protect Hinduism. He conveyed his gratitude to the BJP leadership for granting him an MLA ticket from Goshamahal three consecutive times in the Telangana Assembly elections.

Rajasingh clarified that his decision to resign was not influenced by aspirations for any position or power. Instead, he reaffirmed his commitment to Hindutva, declaring, "I was born to serve Hindutva. I will continue to work for Hindutva till my last breath." He pledged to advocate for the rights of the Hindu community and contribute to society with dedication and integrity, concluding with a heartfelt "Jai Shri Ram."