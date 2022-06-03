Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan pays tributes to TS martyrs

Hyderabad: Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan paid rich tributes to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of a separate Telangana State. Incidentally, June 2 also happened to be her birthday.

Addressing the officials at Raj Bhavan, the Governor said "Realisation of separate Telangana State is the result of numerous sacrifices made by people of the Telangana for the cause during their six-decade-long struggle for the separate State," she added.

The Governor thanked President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving her the opportunity to serve the people of Telangana as the Governor.

She said, "Despite many challenges, I continue to strive to serve the people of Telangana as the Governor and as the sister of Telangana State," she said.

The Governor also highlighted some of the initiatives like the Nutritional Intervention Programme to improve the nutritional status of the particularly vulnerable tribal groups' people, Raj Bhavan Annam, donating and mobilising laptops to the needy students.

The Governor handed over two laptops to the differently-abled needy students. The laptops were sponsored by Bandi Sadanand of the Kandala Yamuna Raja Gopal Charitable Trust, Hyderabad.

As part of the celebrations, the Governor felicitated Manju Latha Kalanidhi (Rice Bucket challenge initiator), Kurella Vitalacharya(for donating his entire property for the village library), Koppula Narsanna and Padmavathi (Tree-based farming pioneer), Thedavath Danjya Battu (exponent of Banjara Rabab instrument), Shaik Bade Saheb (promoting Telugu literature) Ganji Madhavilatha ( promotion of puppetry) Ch. Himaja (differently-abled activist, who is supporting the cancer patients), Anivtha Reddy (noted mountaineer), and Dasari Kondappa, the exponent of the Burra Veena musical instrument.