Governor has no right to hold office, says Vemula

Hyderabad: Alleging that Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was involved in conspiracies and turned the Raj Bhavan as a ‘political adda’, Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday said she has no moral right to continue in office.

He took exception to the rejection of MLCs recommended by the State Cabinet under the Governor’s quota. Reddy alleged that Tamilisai Soundararajan has been creating conspiracies by turning Raj Bhavan into a ‘political adda.’ By rejecting the nomination of candidates from BC and ST communities, she has insulted leaders from weaker sections.

‘The Governor has rejected the nominations because the candidates were from a political background. Everyone knows Tamilisai Soundararajan was president of BJP in Tamil Nadu; was this not a political background’, he asked. ‘If Tamilisai Soundararajan had moral ethics, she should immediately resign from the post.

The minister recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advocated implementation of the Sarkaria Commission in the appointment of Governors without any political affiliation. ‘The BJP did not care about the recommendations of the Sarkaria Commission’, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, after facing rejection, BRS leader Dasoju Sravan Kumar said social work and politics have distinct roles and purposes, but they were not mutually exclusive. ‘Social workers may engage in advocacy and lobbying to influence policy changes, and politicians may work to address social issues through legislation. The two fields often intersect when addressing complex social problems and striving for societal improvements’, he said.