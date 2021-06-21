Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greets people on eve of International Yoga Day

Saifabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday greeted people of the State on the occasion of 'the International Yoga day' on June 21.

In a message, she said, "I extend heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga-2021 celebrated all over the world on June 21.

"Yoga is an integral part of our rich ancient Indian heritage. Yoga has immense potential in enhancing the physical, psychological, and emotional wellbeing of the practitioners. Yoga helps in achieving the balance of mind, body, and the soul," it said.

The Governor stated that regular practice of yoga helps in perfect union of body and mind and contributes positively to the physical, mental, and spiritual wellbeing of the practitioners.

"The Covid pandemic situation has once again highlighted the need for developing better immunity to fight infections, so as to keep ourselves healthy.

This immunity can be easily achieved by regular practice of yoga and helps in fight against infections".

"The theme for the International Day of Yoga-2021 "Yoga for Wellbeing" aptly highlights the role of yoga in ensuring the wellbeing of people".

Dr TamiIisai appealed to all to celebrate the International Yoga Day by duly following the Covid-appropriate behaviour and continue to practice yoga daily to keep themselves as active and agile.

The message said "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his efforts in making this national tradition as an international event by his initiative to get the United Nations General Assembly's unanimous resolution to declare June 21st as the International Day of Yoga".