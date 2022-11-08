Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan terms meeting with Shah as routine

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had a 15-minute interaction with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday. Though she told the media that it was a routine visit, it is learnt that she sought Shah's blessings since she had completed three years in office. She presented a book on three years of her in office. Speculations are rife that she had apprised Shah about the political situation in Telangana.

Political circles claim that the Governor had given her assessment of the Munugodu Assembly result to Amit Shah.

They also claim that she informed Shah about the reservations she has regarding certain bills that were pending with her.

It is not known whether the farm house episode in which the TRS claims that an attempt to poach four MLAs was made at the behest of the BJP also figured in the discussion or not. However, it is believed in political circles that the attempts being made by TRS to project BJP in bad light must have been discussed.

However, the Governor said there is nothing special in the meeting with the Union Home Minister.