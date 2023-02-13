Govt out to rein in spurious seeds sellers, says CM KCR

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday warned of serious action against those selling spurious seeds and also of booking the PD Act against them.

Intervening in a discussion while Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy was replying to a question on integrated agricultural markets raised by A Jeevan Reddy (BRS) in the Assembly, the CM said the State had to 'fight' with the Centre for enforcing the PD Act against those selling spurious seeds to farmers.

The CM said the government would have integrated modern markets in every constituency across the State. He said there were no markets based on population of Hyderabad. Earlier, there were just six-seven markets; these were set up without scientific thought. There should be at least 200 markets in Hyderabad if one market for one lakh population is taken up, KCR stated.

The CM lauded the Nizam rule for setting up a market like Monda in Secunderabad stating that this had inspired him to have modern markets across the State. KCR recalled that he had taken the district collectors to the Monda Market where he conceptualised the idea of veg and non-veg markets.

"Though it is an integrated market, there is hardly any smell. Even today the market has the same ventilators". He suggested to officials to have a children cage in markets to enable parents to drop kids for sometime till their shopping is finished.

Earlier, the minister said the department had developed three integrated markets in the State. They were constructed in Gajwel, Siddipet and Toopran towns. The department had identified three more towns for constructing integrated markets at Suryapet, Wanaparthy and Gadwal.