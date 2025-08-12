Govt swings into action; sets up panel to end strike in Tollywood

Hyderabad: The state government has stepped in to resolve the standoff in the Telugu film industry, with Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announcing the constitution of a committee to hold talks with stakeholders and work out an amicable solution.

Chairing a meeting at the Secretariat with producers and representatives of various film associations on Monday, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the interests of workers and small producers must be balanced. “The government stands with workers, but they must also consider the concerns of small producers. Only discussions can lead to a solution,” he said, urging both producers and cine workers to show flexibility and end the ongoing strike.

Expressing hope that film shootings could resume from Wednesday, Komatireddy said that the government’s vision to make Hyderabad a global film hub and safeguard the city’s reputation in cinema and entertainment would be given top priority.

He noted that Telangana’s scenic locations could draw more film productions, which, in turn, would boost tourism, create jobs, and generate revenue for local communities.

The Minister added that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is committed to providing housing for economically weaker cine workers and improving amenities to enhance their quality of life. However, strikes were not the correct path to resolution, he cautioned. Telangana State Film Development Corporation chairman Dil Raju, speaking at the meeting, stressed the need for unity within the industry and urged collective support for the government’s vision. Special Chief Secretary Ravi Gupta and representatives of various film associations also attended the meeting.