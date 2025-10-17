  • Menu
Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar

Goyaz Opens 18th Luxury Silver Store in Chandanagar
India’s largest luxury silver jewellery brand, ‘Goyaz’, inaugurated its 18th store in Chandanagar, Telangana, with MIRAI fame actress Ritika Nayak...

India’s largest luxury silver jewellery brand, ‘Goyaz’, inaugurated its 18th store in Chandanagar, Telangana, with MIRAI fame actress Ritika Nayak gracing the ceremony on October 11. Spread across 1,200 sq. ft., the store offers an opulent shopping experience with an extensive collection of silver jewellery. To celebrate the launch, ‘Goyaz’ announced exclusive inaugural offers, including free silver jewellery on purchases of select amounts. Known for redefining the silver jewellery segment, ‘Goyaz’ continues its rapid expansion across South India, promising customers unmatched luxury, design, and craftsmanship. The brand is poised to enter new markets soon.

