Graduation joy for 1st batch of Agniveers at AOC Center

Hyderabad: The first batch of 116 Agniveers, recruited under the Agnipath scheme of the defence ministry, passed out on Saturday on completion of their 24 weeks of training at AOC Center.

Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant of Army Ordnance Corps Centre was the chief guest of the parade and reviewed the parade.

The passing out parade marks, not only the successful culmination of 24 weeks of their ab-initio rigorous training but also the start of a new voyage in the Indian army.

Delete Edit

During his address, Commandant of Army Ordnance Corps, he urged the passing out trainees to hone their skills further and develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to excel in their respective careers that lay ahead. He also urged them to uphold Army's core values of Duty, Honour and Courage, in pursuit of Nation building.



The Chief Guest also awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious Agniveers on the occasion.