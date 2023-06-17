Live
- Couple dies and children injured after lorry hits bike in Uravakonda
- Facebook and Instagram back after an outage- report
- Fresh law graduates to pay only Rs 750 as enrollment fee to BKC, rules Kerala HC
- Karnataka government to distribute Rs 25L each to victims of revenge killings
- 1 dead, 174 detained after violent protest in Gujarat over anti-encroachment drive
- Bhangar clashes: Video of goon confessing to being hired by Trinamool MLA goes viral
- Cops to rid Dakshina Kannada of vigilantism?
- Mopidevi Venkatramana assured govt. support to Kin of Amarnath killed in Bapatla
- Case against AAP leader Satyendar Jain: HC seeks ED stand on bail plea by two accused
- Minister promises immediate action on the coast
Graduation joy for 1st batch of Agniveers at AOC Center
Hyderabad: The first batch of 116 Agniveers, recruited under the Agnipath scheme of the defence ministry, passed out on Saturday on completion of...
Hyderabad: The first batch of 116 Agniveers, recruited under the Agnipath scheme of the defence ministry, passed out on Saturday on completion of their 24 weeks of training at AOC Center.
Brigadier Ajeet Ashok Deshpande, Commandant of Army Ordnance Corps Centre was the chief guest of the parade and reviewed the parade.
The passing out parade marks, not only the successful culmination of 24 weeks of their ab-initio rigorous training but also the start of a new voyage in the Indian army.
During his address, Commandant of Army Ordnance Corps, he urged the passing out trainees to hone their skills further and develop a strong foundation of knowledge, willingness to learn and commitment to excel in their respective careers that lay ahead. He also urged them to uphold Army's core values of Duty, Honour and Courage, in pursuit of Nation building.
The Chief Guest also awarded medals and trophies to the meritorious Agniveers on the occasion.