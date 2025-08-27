Live
Grand bada Ganesh Agaman in Khairatabad
Highlights

Hyderabad’s tallest Ganesh idol in Khairatabad is all set for the festivities from Wednesday with sculptor Rajender giving the final touches to the 69-feet tall Sri Viswasanti Mahasakti Ganapati. As part of the tradition, the ‘bada ganapati agaman’ was held on Monday
