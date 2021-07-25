Green initiative a grand success: MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar

Hyderabad: The green initiative for enhancing the green cover across the state of Telangana and the country reached yet another milestone on July 24.

Member of Parliament and TRS leader Joginipally Santosh Kumar on Saturday said that the Green India Challenge was founded to fight pollution and expand green cover.

With the help of TRS cadre, volunteers, he said, "We successfully organised the mammoth task of planting 3 crore saplings on the occasion of TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao's birthday."

He said that it was heartening to note that this task had been successfully carried not only in Telangana but across the country and abroad. "At the dawn of July 24, Saturday by around 6.30 am, State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivasa Reddy, Legislative Council Pro-tem chairman Bhupal Reddy along with MLAs, MLCs, MPs, Ministers, heads of various corporations, TRS party cadre, businessmen, students, NGOs and NRIs, participated in the programme with great enthusiasm."

"Earlier, Koti Vruksharchana was organised in February this year as part of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's birthday celebrations. This time, we raised the bar by a few notches and decided to take Mukkoti Vruksharchana for KTR's birthday. It garnered a great response in no time," he added.

According to information received till 5.30 pm, he said that around 2.5 crore saplings were planted in the rural areas alone. GHMC Mayor along with the corporators took part in planting 10 lakh in Hyderabad city, 25 lakh plants in 142 municipalities, another 25 lakh with the help of councillors, 20 lakh under the forest areas and another 50 lakh in HMDA etc amounting to 3.20 crore plants, he said.