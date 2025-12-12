Hamstech Launchpad Empowers Creative Entrepreneurs

Hamstech College of Creative Education has unveiled Hamstech Launchpad, a comprehensive entrepreneurial support ecosystem designed to help students turn creative ideas into successful ventures.

Launched at the Hyderabad campus, the initiative builds on Hamstech’s 30-year legacy and its network of 8,000+ student entrepreneurs. CEO Ajita Reddy highlighted the platform’s mission to provide structured mentorship, business training, branding support, and digital integration.

With Bootcamps, co-working spaces, and expert guidance, Launchpad equips aspiring founders with practical tools for success. Industry leaders, alumni entrepreneurs, and students marked the event as a milestone in nurturing India’s future creative innovators.