Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad’s ‘AIKYA Vidya’ Signs MoU with Woxsen University

Hyderabad: Hare Krishna Movement Hyderabad’s ‘AIKYA Vidya’ signed a MoU with Woxsen University on Tuesday. This collaboration aims to bring about positive change in the lives of rural and tribal populations and other underprivileged communities.

The MoU was signed by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu, president of the Hare Krishna Movement, regional president of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, and Dr Raul Villamarin Rodriguez, vice president at Woxsen University, in the presence of other dignitaries.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhu stated, “The collaborative efforts include conducting social programmes on education, healthcare, environmental conservation, empowerment, and skill development initiatives, with a focus on tribal areas. We have chosen tribal-dominated Ahobilam village of Nandyal district in AP and Bhadrachalam in Telangana.” This collaboration will encourage more universities to adopt backward villages, inculcating a spirit of volunteering amongst the college-going youth.