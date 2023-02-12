Hare Krishna movement organises annual cultural celebrations

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Movement on Saturday celebrated its Annual Heritage & Cultural celebrations at its Hare Krishna Golden Temple. Speaking on the occasion Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, said "Around 12,000 students participated in the fest which was conducted in seven venues across Hyderabad, participated by more than 60 schools of Telangana, in which the children learnt to be self-confident, develop leadership qualities and learn to work together with other children and other moral & cultural values. Heritage Fest is not only a convergence of cultural contests but also a cherished event which endeavors to bridge the cultural divide in this era of tech-frenzy, increasing juvenile delinquency and stressed lifestyle of kids."

The "Heritage Fest" prize distribution ceremony was graced by chief guest B Sumathi, IPS, DIG, Women Protection Cell, CID, Telangana Police and presided by Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji, M.Tech ( IIT – Chennai) – President of Hare Krishna Movement & regional president, Akshaya Patra Foundation, Telangana & AP.