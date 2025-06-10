Harish, KTR tip KCR on KLIS probe at farmhouse huddle

Hyderabad: Senior leaders of Bharat Rashtra Samithi, including party’s working president KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao,went to the farmhouse of BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday to apprise him of the observations made during proceedings of the ongoing inquiry by the PC Ghose Commission.

The BRS chief KCR is slated to appear before the Kaleshwaram Commission on Wednesday.

Before appearing before the panel, the BRS chief is likely to visit the party office Telangana Bhavan and hold discussions with senior leaders of the party and take along with him documents that may have to be submitted to the Commission.

On Monday, immediately after appearing before the Commission at the BRKR Bhavan, Harish Rao, along with KTR, visited the farmhouse of KCR at Eravelli.

According to sources, the BRS leaders briefed KCR about the outcome of the proceedings till date. Harish Rao shared what the commission had stressed during the questioning.

Harish informed KCR that the Commission sought to know why the project site had to be shifted from Tummidihetti to Medigadda and that his response was that the Maharashtra government was not giving approval because of the submergence of many villages. He also stressed that it was the Central Water Commission (CWC) which had suggested exploring alternative sites in view of the lack of availability of water.

Further, Harish Rao told the BRS chief that the Commission had asked for changing the reservoir locations of Sundilla and Annaram. He said that while the Congress leaders were terming the project as ‘Kuleshwaram’, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had laid foundation stone for the Gandamalla project, which is dependent on water from the Mallannasagar project, a key component of Kaleshwaram. He said, “Kaleshwaram is and will remain Telangana’s lifeline. The people of Telangana understand its importance. No statement to the Commission was made orally without proof. All submissions, including Cabinet decisions, Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited(WAPCOS) reports, and CWC letters, were placed on record.”

The BRS leaders opined that Kaleshwaram was a collective decision of the cabinet and not that of any individual alone.

After EatalaRajender and Harish, now it will be the turn of KCR to make his submissions. It will be interesting to see what questions the Commission would direct to the BRS chief on Wednesday. Party leaders said that KCR knew every minute detail of the project as he had reviewed its progress day in day out, including through footage from CCTVs.