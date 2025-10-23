Health Minister defends Basti Dawakhanas, accuses BRS of political mud-slinging

Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narsimha on Wednesday said that BRS leaders were misleading the public about government hospitals only for political gains and claimed that better services were, in fact, being provided at the Basti Dawakhanas.

Issuing a clarification on the allegations by BRS leaders regarding the state of Basti Dawakhanas, Damodar Raja Narsimha contended that "mud was being thrown" at government hospitals for political gain. “We provide medical services to about 45,000 patients every day through Basti Dawakhanas. All types of medicine are available in Basti Dawakhanas. We are conducting 134 types of tests for patients coming to Basti Dawakhanas through diagnostics hubs. We are providing test reports to patients within 24 hours,” said Raja Narsimha.

He claimed that, with the improved medical services being provided in Basti Dawakhanas, the rush of patients at Gandhi and Osmania Hospitals has reduced. The Minister said that some people were throwing mud at government hospitals that provide medical services to the poor. He added that it is unfortunate that public representatives were eroding trust in government hospitals through false propaganda for political gain, suggesting: “People are observing the way they are behaving, which is they are trying to benefit the private hospitals. People would teach them a lesson once again at the right time.”

He concluded: “Such conspiratorial actions cannot damage the morale of the doctors and staff. Our efforts will be towards providing better medical services to the people in Basti Dawakhanas.”