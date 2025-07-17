Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Telangana Districts by Hyderabad Meteorological Department

The Hyderabad Weather Office has said that many areas in Telangana will get heavy rain in the next four days. A yellow alert has been given. People are advised to be careful and follow weather updates.

On Thursday, rain is likely in:

Asifabad, Mancherial, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, and Nagarkurnool.

There may also be thunder, lightning, and strong winds.

On Friday, rain may hit:

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Bhuvanagiri, and Nagarkurnool.

On Saturday, rain may fall in:

Warangal, Hanmakonda, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Nagarkurnool.

On Sunday, rain may hit:

Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, and Rangareddy.

Other places that may also get rain are:

Adilabad, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Khammam, Kothagudem, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Jogulamba, Gadwal, and more.

The Weather Office says this is a yellow alert, so everyone should stay safe, avoid flooded roads, and check weather news often.