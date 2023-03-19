Heavy rains, hailstorm lash Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Heavy rains with thunderstorms lashed parts of the city on Saturday evening. Some areas mainly Miyapur and Kukatpalli had experienced hailstorms for some time. People struggled to reach their destinations as sudden downpour caused huge traffic jams at Punjagutta, Ameerpet and Towlichoki areas.

The residential colonies in Miyapur received hailstorms which gave a new experience for the dwellers. Locals feared the damage of their vehicles parked outside their houses due to hailstorms. They felt relax after the intensity of hailstorm reduced within minutes.

IMD officials said, " The state is likely to experience scattered thunder, lightning and gusty winds (wind speed 30 to 40 kmph) along with hail and heavy rains with thunder and lightning for the next two days."

Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally Zones are likely to witness rainfall or thundershowers in the late night and early hours, the IMD officials said.

The GHMC disaster management wing deployed rescue forces to drain out the stagnated water in the low-lying areas and also shift the vehicles stranded in the flood waters in some busy areas.