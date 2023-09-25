Heavy rains lash Hyderabad city

Hyderabad : Heavy rains lashed many parts of Hyderabad on Monday afternoon resulting traffic jam in many locations. According to Telangana Weatherman who is defined to give accurate news on weather has said that sharp spells of heavy rains from Sangareddy, Vikarabad moving into Hyderabad city. Short but intense spell expected in next 1 hour. Areas like SR Nagar, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, SR Nagar, Madhapur, Mehdipatnam received heavy rainfall whereas it has started drizzling in Kukatpally and other nearby areas.





























The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted rains with thunderstorms and lightning in the city. A yellow alert for the same has been issued by the IMD on Sunday.



For the entire Telangana State, the department has issued a warning of thunderstorms, lightning, squalls, etc. It has also issued a yellow alert for the state for Sunday.

The IMD predicted that all six zones in Hyderabad such as Charminar, Khairatabad, Kukatpally, LB Nagar, Secunderabad, and Serilingampally are expected to experience rainfall or thundershowers until September 27.





















The Telangana Weatherman X handle user T Balaji, who is renowned as weather enthusiast known for his accurate predictions, also forecasted rainfall in Hyderabad during the evening or night. The Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), has already predicted no rainfall on Saturday.



It is to mention here that in the current monsoon season, Telangana has received an average rainfall of 828.9 mm, surpassing the normal rainfall of 708.8 mm. Hyderabad has also experienced an average rainfall of 722.7 mm, exceeding the normal rainfall of 580.8 mm.







