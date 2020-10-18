Heavy rains return Hyderabad, claim two lives

Heavy rains returned Hyderabad after a three-day break inundating most of the places. People who returned to homes from relief camps were again taken back by the rescue teams. All those residing in the low-lying areas were evacuated.

The weathermen said that the rainfall occurred due to the formation of cumulonimbus clouds. Bandlaguda in Uppal has recorded 11.9 cm of rainfall by 9 pm followed by 11.4 cm in Pedda Amberpet and Hayathnagar, 11.1 cm in Thatlannaram in LB Nagar, 11.0 in Kandikal gate, Hayathnagar, 10.7 in Rocktown colony in Nagole, 10.5 in Prashanth Nagar in LB Nagar, 9.9 in Shanthi Nagar of Uppal and Peerzadiguda and 9.6 in Alakapuri in Saroornagar.

People returning from offices were startled after noticing the streets being submerged in many areas and were stuck in the heavy traffic snarls. A person near Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet died of electrocution and a boy at Arudhatinagar.

With the overflow of the tank between Batasingaram and Majidpur, a car with two persons inside was washed away. All the Musi catchment areas -- Golconda, Langerhouz, Mehdipatnam, Puranapool, Chaderghat, Musarambagh were inundated after the officials lifted the gates of Himayatsagar.