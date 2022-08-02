Heavy rains trigger traffic snarls in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The sudden downpour on Monday morning resulted in huge traffic snarls as traffic movement across the city was hit following the heavy rainfall which resulted in waterlogging on several roads.

Commuters were forced to wait on roads for more than an hour as there was traffic jams all around the city due to heavy rain. Even school buses were seen stuck in the jam. Several areas including Gajularamaram, Dilsukhnagar, LB Nagar, Uppal, Medipatnam, Afzalgunj, Mouzam Jahi Market, Abids, Nampally, Lakdikapul, Khairatabad, Basheerbagh, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Rani Gunj, Paradise Circle, Begumpet, and Somajiguda witnessed waterlogging on roads that disrupted the flow of traffic.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police diverted the traffic on several routes to stop the movement of vehicles on waterlogged roads. As the roads towards Lakdikapul from Khairtabad got slippery due to rain, several two-wheelers faced minor accidents as their vehicles slipped on the road. The traffic police personnel were on the ground and were struggling to resolve the traffic jam for more than two hours.

A commuter from LB Nagar who was stuck in the traffic jam, Kishore Reddy said, "It usually takes 15 to 20 minutes for me to reach Uppal circle. But due to heavy rain that inundated the road resulted in a heavy bumper-to-bumper traffic jam and it took me more than one and half hour to reach my destination."

The Monsoon Emergency teams were also seen struggling to clear the water-logging on roads. The route towards Lakdikapul from Khairatabad was closed as the road was completely submerged and the railway crossing near the Khairatabad Ganesh was completely invisible as the railway track was inundated in the rainwater.

More police personnel had to rush to the busy roads in the evening to provide ambulances a smooth route but police officials were facing difficulties to clear the traffic for ambulances. Vehicles coming from Somajiguda were diverted towards Necklace road as the Khairatabad road near Shadan Degree College was completely waterlogged and the civic body's monsoon emergency team was trying to clear the route.

There was traffic congestion on the alternative route-Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam. To ensure that there is a smooth movement of vehicles the traffic police had to call more personnel.

According to the traffic police, movement on roads at Nagole, Uppal, LB Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Malakpet, and Koti areas were also obstructed as a few trucks broke down and roads were waterlogged.

RAINS TURN ROADS INTO CESSPOOLS

The one-hour rain which battered several parts of the city on Monday turned roads into cesspools, leading to traffic snarls and chaos. Motorists were forced to wade through the inundated roads, while some two-wheeler riders had to thread their way through clogged roads.

City to witness rains for four more days

Hyderabad: The State is likely to witness torrential rains for the next four days. The officials of Meteorological department said that several parts of Hyderabad would witness rains. The city witnessed a downpour on Monday and hit several areas.

Heavy amount of the rainwater was logged at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh statue. The GHMC staff sprang into action and made efforts to clear the logged water. The Prashanth Nagar community hall area of Medchal Malkajgiri district witnessed 7.3 cm of rains followed by 6.6 cm rainfall in West Marredpally in Secunderabad.