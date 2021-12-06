Heavy traffic jam on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway

Numerous vehicles lined up on Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway near Pedda Kaparthi of Chityala mandal of Nalgonda district on Monday following a road accident.



The police said that two cars rammed into a lorry which blocked the road for traffic. Vehicles lined up for about two kilometres resulting in the heavy traffic jam. The traffic police rushed to the spot and removed the vehicles from the road and are clearing the traffic. They also shifted three people who were injured in the mishap to hospital.



The police registered a case of accident and launched an investigation.