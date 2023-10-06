Live
Just In
Hyderabad: Hit and run case in Hayathnagar makes victims wait for justice from police
The accused involved in the incident was not arrested yet even after a murder case was filed against the accused by the victims’ family
Hyderabad : In what appears to be a hit and run case, a person created ruckus with his speeding car under the influence of alcohol and hit a man resulting in death of a person before fleeing from spot. Police have identified the accused as Pawan Reddy. The man who was killed in the incident was identified as Posham Krishna Reddy. The incident took place in Hayathnagar last week but came to light lately.
Accused Pawan Reddy absconded with the car after the accident. The accused was on the run for a week. The police identified the car based on the CCTV footage. The owner of the car was identified as Varala Swetha Reddy.
The police have registered a case under the Motor Vehicle Act. It is to mention here that the accused has not been arrested by the police so far. The victim's family registered a case of murder against Pawan Reddy. They are demanding that the accused be arrested and punished severely.