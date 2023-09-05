HKM-Hyd is all set to celebrate Janmashtami

Hyderabad:Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad (HKM-Hyderabad) is all set to celebrate Janmashtami for two days at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills on September 6 and7Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad (HKM-Hyderabad) is all set to celebrate Janmashtami for two days at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills on September 6 and7Hare Krishna Movement–Hyderabad (HKM-Hyderabad) is all set to celebrate Janmashtami for two days at Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills on September 6 and7.

According to officials of Hare Krishna Golden Temple, devotees will be able to partake in Lord Krishna’s darshan in four distinct forms including Radha Govinda, Godha Krishna, Radha Gopinath, and Laddu Gopal / Makhan Krishna, and participate in Jhulan/Unjala Seva to Makhan Krishna. On September 6, the festive rituals will be held between 8 am and 10 pm and on September 7, a special Abhishekam adorned with 108 Kalashas to Radha Govinda starting at 10.30 pm will be followed by Maha Mangala Arathi at midnight, said president, HKM-Hyderabad, Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.

On September 8, the HKM-Hyderabad will celebrate Vyasa Puja, which pays homage to the appearance of Srila Prabhupada, the founder of ISKCON. It is also organising the Hare Krishna challenge and Krishna kids contest at temple premises, he added.