HMA industry- ready prog boon to industrialists: Navin Mittal

Hyderabad: Collegiate Education Commissioner Navin Mittal on Wednesday said the Hyderabad Management Association (HMA) introducing industry- ready programmes was a boon to industrialists to get a new genre of manpower which would be easy to be absorbed.

Inaugurating the Industry Readiness Programme-4 by the HMA, he said that HMA has bridged the gap between academia, the industry and the government. The programme has been extremely well conceptualised and is on the path of 4.0.

Mittal said the skill and quality manpower which is the need of the hour was the gap which the HMA had tried to bridge through its rich experience in management and to make them industry-ready.

The commissioner stated that the industry needs skilled and quality manpower which is what the HMA was trying to get to the industry. He said it was a boon for industrialists to get this genre of manpower as it made them easy to absorb into their industry. He observed that students were in the golden period of India which is growing at around 8 per cent. The IMF has declared India as a $3.47 trillion economy. He stated that the HMA will be the change driver for academia and industry.

Former JNTU vice-chancellor Prof DN Reddy advised the students to inculcate soft and analytical skills which are the need of the hour. He asked them to develop emotional and analytical intelligence, besides cognitive intelligence. "This is what the industry is looking for", he added.

Dr Sriharsha, adviser, industry-ready programme, said, "we are at a time where the business environment is undergoing a significant shift due to digital transformation, focus on ESG and mass customisation in product offerings. "In these VUCA times (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous) management professionals are required not only to create economic value to shareholders of corporates, but also to create social and ecological value to them.