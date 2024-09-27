  • Menu
HMWSSB commemorates Chakali Ilamma’s birth anniversary

Telangana's revolutionary fighter Chityala Ailamma
Telangana’s revolutionary fighter Chityala Ailamma

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) celebrated the birth anniversary of ChakaliIlamma on Thursday.

Managing Director Ashok Reddy emphasized her unforgettable role in the Telangana armed struggle.

The event was attended by Executive Director Mayank Mittal, Revenue Director V.L. Praveen Kumar, Technical Director Ravi Kumar, Personnel Director Sudarshan, and other officials.

