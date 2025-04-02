Live
HMWSSB holds review meet on tanker booking delays
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Water Board officials held a zoom meeting regarding the tanker booking deliveries on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Ashok Reddy, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Water Board, stated that consecutive holidays led to some tanker drivers going on vacation, resulting in an increase in tanker booking pendency in certain areas. While overall tanker bookings did not see a significant rise, the absence of drivers caused a backlog of over a hundred tankers at filling stations in Shaikpet, Shapurnagar, Budvel, Asifnagar, NTR Nagar, Bhavani Nagar, Chilakalguda, Shapurnagar-2, Moula Ali, Gajularamaram, Erragadda, Gachibowli-2, Vengalraonagar, Yellareddiguda, and Venkatagiri.
Mayank Mittal, executive director, Hyderabad Water Board, stated that analysing tanker data, including booking patterns and peak times at various filling stations, could help reduce pendency. During the meeting, he proposed increasing the filling points at necessary stations to improve efficiency.