HMWSSB MD inspects Mehdipatnam, Langar Houz

Hyderabad: As part of a 90-day special drive undertaken by the Hyderabad Water Board to prevent sewage overflow in the city, Managing Director Ashok Reddy inspected several areas in Mehdipatnam and Langar Houz.

According to HMWSSB officials, during the inspection at Mehdipatnam, it was found that owners of hotels in the surrounding areas connected their sewage pipe line directly to the water body's sewage network and noticed that the food and waste materials coming from them got into the manholes and overflowed. During the visit, the MD ordered the officials to issue notices to the owners of hotels.

Ashok Reddy emphasised that managers of hospitals, hotels, bakeries, malls, and commercial or multi-storied building complexes must install silt chambers to prevent waste from entering manholes. As a result, the pressure on the sewerage pipe lines will be reduced, and the flow of sewage will be smooth, he said. The MD appealed to all the eligible consumers to construct silt chambers. Later, officials inspected the de-silting work going on at Tolichowki, and it is suggested that plans should be made to connect the lines that do not have sewage outlets to the newly constructed zone-3 sewerage network of the Water Board.

Zone-3 sewer network project is being carried out for the modernisation of the sewerage system in the core city on the north side of the river Musi. The board is undertaking the construction of a total 129.32 km long pipeline in the zone-3 Sewer Network Project at a cost of Rs. 297 crore in 33.50 square kilometres within the limits of four constituencies. The project was undertaken to modernise the sewerage system in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituencies along with Goshamahal, Nampally, and Karwan located in the Old City, said a senior officer, Water Board.