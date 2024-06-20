HMWSSB to set revenue targets soon

Live
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) to set targets on revenue by the end of this month. The decision was taken during a review meeting on revenue that was held on Wednesday. Managing director Sudarshan Reddy instructed the senior officers to specify targets by the end of this month. During the meeting, the MD emphasised the need for heightened focus on non-performing loans and commercial consumer loans. Additionally, he inquired about the status of outstanding bills.
Furthermore, a notification will soon be sent to individuals who have not paid their water bills. Failure to respond will result in the disconnection of services for those who are delinquent.
Revenue director VL Praveen Kumar, operation director 1 Ajmira Krishna, operation director 2 Swamy, and CGMs, GMs, and DGMs of all circles participated in this review meeting.