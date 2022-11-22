Hoax call of bomb at Charminar creates panic, police says it's part of routine inspection

Hyderabad: Panic struck at Charminar and vicinity in Old city on Monday evening after the police along with bomb and dog squads held an inspection at historic Charminar monument. The City police said that it was a routine inspection and not to believe in any rumors.

The entire area was disturbed after the bomb squad along with dogs were inspecting the Charminar and its vicinity. Observing the inspection, people along with the tourists were seen fretting and street vendors, traders were hurriedly moving away from the monument. It is said that the police received an anonymous call of a bomb planted in Charminar and the massage was also circulated on social media platforms.

Responding to this, the city police clarified that they did not receive any bomb threat call, and it was just a routine inspection which was carried out at the Charminar, as it was one of the largest tourist places in the city, informed DCP South zone Sai Chaitanya.

Earlier on November 16, the police control room received a call to inform that a bomb had been planted at I S Sadan Crossroads in Santosh Nagar. Police, along with bomb squad, conducted searches at both the mosque and temple and surrounding localities. After three-hour long searches, police found it to be a hoax call. Meanwhile, the police traced the caller and arrested him. A case was registered against him at Saidabad police station and has been put into prison for 18 days.