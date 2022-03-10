Hot days ahead for Telangana as mercury levels rise

Following the consistent rise in the mercury levels, the Telangana state might have hotter days ahead. The temperatures are expected to increase further by this month.



The people across the state should gear up to bear the brunt as the maximum temperature is expected to inch towards 40 degrees Celsius in the coming months.

Temperatures that were at 35 degrees Celsius in February in the district have risen to 40 degrees Celsius in a few days. The heat wave may continue to rise and is predicted to reach its peak in May when the temperature might rise to 45 degrees celsius.

During the last 24 hours in GHMC areas, the maximum temperature of 35.7 degrees Celcius was recorded at Suleman Nagar and the lowest temperature of 16.6 degrees Celcius was registered in Rajendranagar.

The weather conditions in many districts such as Peddapalli, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahbubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Jogulamba Gadwal are already feeling the heat with temperatures around 39 degrees Celsius.