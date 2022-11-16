HRDCL completes 21 link roads in Greater Hyd'bad

Hyderabad: As a part of a comprehensive plan to ease traffic congestion on main roads and for development of major roads in Greater Hyderabad and adjoining ULBS, Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) completed 21 link roads with the length 24 km in its limits.

According to the HRDCL, the State government finalised 135 link roads with a total length of 126.20 km. The development works were taken up in 37 link roads with length of 52.36 km, with the cost of Rs 572.17 crore. Of which 21 link roads with a cost of Rs 273.61 crore were completed and 16 link roads with length 28.36 km are in progress.

"These road links are termed as missing link roads as they are intended to provide the missing connections in distributing the traffic more effectively over the road network in Hyderabad City. The construction of missing link roads is expected to improve the mobility of the residents of Hyderabad. Improve traffic operations in major corridors and shorten the travel distances for commuters. Reduction of carbon emission levels and journey time on main roads by dispersing the traffic into these link roads. Also, reduce risk of death of emergency patients by facilitating quick movement of Ambulances," informed officials at HRDCL.

The HRDCL is also working on new projects including 10 ULBS. Under phase-III, another 104 roads within GHMC and surrounding 10 ULBS have been sanctioned for an amount of Rs 2,410 crore and works are to be grounded. While, in the GHMC limits 72 projects of length of 95.47 km with cost of Rs 1160 crore and in surrounding 10 ULBS, 32 projects of length in 103.45 km with an amount Rs 1250 crore to be taken up. The projects are in Bandlaguda Jagir, Ghatkesar, Kothur, Dammaiguda, Nagaram, Badangpet, Shamshabad, Ibrahimpatnam, Manikonda, and Jawaharnagar ULBS.