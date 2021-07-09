Humboldt grants fellowship to University of Hyderabad scholar

Hyderabad: Seema Prasad, a PhD scholar who recently submitted her thesis under the supervision of Prof Ramesh Kumar Mishra at the Centre for Neural and Cognitive Sciences, School of Medical Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH), has received the prestigious Humboldt post-doctoral research fellowship.

The fellowship is awarded by the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation to carry outindependent research in collaboration with a host institution in any institution in Germany. Seema will be hosted by Prof Bernhard Hommel at TU Dresden for 18 months to work on issues related to attention and meta control.

ProfHommel is a co-founder of the Leiden Institute for Brain and Cognition and recently moved to TU Dresden. He is also the chief editor of psychological research and frontiers in cognition. Seema's PhD work was on examining the role of goal-driven factors in unconscious processing of information.