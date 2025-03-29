Huzurnagar braces for launch of fine rice scheme tomorrow

Hyderabad: As the state government made all arrangements for the launch of ‘Fine Rice’ distribution scheme to all white ration card holders, State Civil Supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that a big public meeting is being organised in Huzurnagar assembly constituency where Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will launch the scheme on Ugadi festival on March 30.

Addressing the press here on Friday, the Minister said that 85 percent of the population in the state will get the highly subsidised fine rice through fair price shops. Plans are also being made to distribute pulses, sugar and salt in the coming days, he said.

Stating that the government has not yet finalised to publish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo on the new ration cards which are being issued soon, Uttam said that 90 lakh ration cards holders constituting 2.85 crore beneficiaries will get the benefit of the fine rice distribution scheme from April onwards. 30 lakh new ration cards will be issued with QR codes, he said, clarifying that no chips will be inserted in the new ration cards.

The Minister also said that the government will introduce a draw system to avail the ration benefits anywhere in the state by the card holders. The state and central governments are spending Rs 10,665 crore for the rice distribution scheme.