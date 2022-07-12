Hyd: Air passenger suffers cardiac arrest, dies

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an air passenger died, reportedly after he suffered a cardiac arrest mid-air and was being shifted to hospital at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday.

The passenger, whose identity is yet to be known, was traveling in a Kuwait – Hyderabad flight, had complained of chest pain just before landing.

The pilot alerted the air traffic controller and medical teams at the Hyderabad airport and landed.

The passenger died while being rushed to a private hospital on the airport premises.

The RGIA police are investigating.