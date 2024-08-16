Hyd Jt CP unfurls national flag at ICCC

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Independence Day, Gajarao Bhupal, Joint Commissioner of Police, Administration, Hyderabad, hoisted the national flag at the Hyderabad Police Commissionerate in the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills on Thursday.

On this occasion, Gajrao Bhupal extended Independence Day wishes to all the staff members.

Meanwhile, the celebrations were held at Hyderabad Traffic Police Complex, in Nampally and Rahul Hegde B K, DCP Traffic-I hoisted the national flag.

On this occasion, he urged the officers to carry out their duties with dedication to instill traffic discipline among commuters and ensure that roads remain safer and free of congestion.

N Ashok Kumar, DCP Traffic-II, Shakir Hussain, Addl DCP Traffic-II, B Narsimha, Admin Traffic, and other officers were present.