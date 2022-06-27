Hyd minor gang rape case: Victim identifies accused

Hyderabad: The city police has intensified the probe into the minor girl gang rape in which the sons of some politically influential families were arrested recently. Police said that a Test Identification Parade (TIP) of all six suspects in the gang rape case was conducted at the Central Prison Chanchalguda and Juvenile home on Monday.

Police said the parade was conducted in the presence of Magistrate and other officials concerned. The victim along with her guardians identified the suspects and her statement was recorded by the Magistrate. Based on the victim's earlier statement that she will recognise the suspects though she met them first time in a pub in the city, police said that they had written to the Court for permission to conduct the parade.



The probing authorities also filed a petition for conducting a DNA test on all the six suspects involved in the case. Soon after the court grants permission, police said that the forensic experts will collect DNA samples from the suspects and sent to the e-Forensic Science Laboratory for DNA analysis.



Five Juveniles and one major were allegedly involved in the minor girl gang-rape on May 28. The victim went to attend a party at a pub in Jubilee Hills. On the pretext of dropping her home, the suspects trapped her and took to an isolated place where they allegedly raped her.