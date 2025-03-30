Hyd to have linking road network soon

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad will get a strong link road network soon. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to construct link roads to meet the growing public requirements for a hassle free travel in the city.

The Chief Minister held a review of the construction and expansion of the link road network which is being undertaken by Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL) in Hyderabad as well as within the HMDA limits.

Revanth Reddy made several suggestions on the construction and expansion of the proposed 49 roads. Officials have been asked to develop the road connectivity between different areas to enable people to travel without any inconvenience.

The CM asserted that public interests should be given top priority in the development of link road networks and special attention should be paid to the future requirements during the construction of roads and expansion of the existing roads.

The Chief Minister clarified that the construction of link roads should not only do away inconvenience to commuters but also save time for them. The CM also made it clear that land acquisition

should be completed even if the land cost is high.