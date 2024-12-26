Hyd’bad enjoys cool showers amidst X’mas festivities

Hyderabad: On Christmas Day on Wednesday, Telangana witnessed light to moderate rains. Dark clouds covered the city of Hyderabad, and light drizzle brought cheers on the festival day in the city.

Perhaps for the first time in recent years, the holiday season on Christmas Day was celebrated in cool weather. Throughout the day, skies were overcast with many parts of Hyderabad reporting light drizzle and minimum temperatures, which plummeted in the morning hours due to cloudy weather.

Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), which gathers weather conditions from various data centres, said that Hyderabad received one mm to two mm of light drizzle in the morning hours, and the temperature was recorded around 20 degrees Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has said that similar weather will continue till December 29.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur in isolated places of Telangana. Mist or hazy conditions with light drizzle are very likely to prevail during morning hours in Hyderabad,” the IMD-Hyderabad city and Telangana State forecast said. Telangana Weatherman posted on X that it is rare to see such widespread rains on Christmas Day.

“To my memory, I have not seen such rain in the last ten years in the city. Though it’s been light-moderate rains, it is very rare,” he posted. The amateur weather enthusiast also pointed out that in 2023, the winter was warm and less rainy, while in 2024, the winter is cool with more rainy days.