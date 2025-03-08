Live
- Education key for empowerment of women
- 3-day sports & cultural festival VITOPIA-2025 begins
- Girl students exhorted to scale heights in various fields
- Collector announces development plans for historical Motupalli village
- Golden Jubilee fest of Siddhartha Academy begins
- TGPSC to release Group 1 results on March 10 followed by Group2, 3
- 38 probationary SIs report for training in ASR dist
- Court permits cops to take Posani into custody
- Tata firm, NREDCAP ink pact to promote green power in AP
- Online DSC coaching to be launched for 7,200 BC students
Hyd’bad Metro facilitates green channel for heart transportation
Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has once again created a dedicated Green Channel on Friday. According to officials, the corridor facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to KIMS Hospital, Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission. It covered 13 km distance spanning 11 stations in 12 minutes.
This extraordinary effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors, said a senior officer, Hyderabad Metro.
