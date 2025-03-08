Hyd’bad Metro facilitates green channel for heart transportation

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Metro Rail has once again created a dedicated Green Channel on Friday. According to officials, the corridor facilitated the swift and seamless transportation of a donor heart from LB Nagar’s Kamineni Hospitals to KIMS Hospital, Rasoolpura, Secunderabad, ensuring critical time was saved in this life-saving mission. It covered 13 km distance spanning 11 stations in 12 minutes.

This extraordinary effort was made possible through meticulous planning and collaboration between Hyderabad Metro Rail, medical professionals, and hospital authorities, all under the supervision of the attending doctors, said a senior officer, Hyderabad Metro.