Hyd'bad soaks in Ugadi, Gudi Padwa festivities

Hyderabad: The city was wrapped in a festive spirit on Tuesday, as Telugu New Year Ugadi, and ‘GudiPadwa’ ( for Maharashtrians) were celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety. To mark the advent of the new beginning, people thronged various temples, where special pujas were conducted across the city.

Following the age-old practice ‘PanchanagaSravanam’ (almanac reading sessions) was organised at temples. Distribution of Ugadi pachhadi, a mixture that has different tastes, signifying that life is a mixture of happiness, sadness, anger, disgust, fear, and surprise was held to mark the auspicious occasion.

In the night various cultural programmes were organised by the Telugu and Maharashtrian communities. A mesmerising event was organised by Maharashtrians, where the Marathi Dhol Tasha Group performed. A grand Ugadi event was organised at Shilparamam, Madhapur.

According to folklore, Ugadi Pachhadi is not just a delicacy, but also holds some value as a health supplement. It cools the body during the summer. The drink fights infections, has anti-fungal properties and acts as a cleansing and detox supplement for the body.

Said Seema Pawar of Begum Bazar, ‘this year we had a gala time in the morning after offering prayers to Gudi; in the evening we had a blast at GudiPadwa celebrations.

Rishika Rao Reddy of Uppal, said ’Ugadi is one of the most important occasions for us. We have Pachhadi in the morning and prayed for good health, wealth and prosperity. We had a good time with family and friends this year as well,”

Meanwhile, the State government organised ‘Krodhinama Telugu Ugadi Parvadinam at Rabindra Bharathi; it was celebrated in a traditional grand manner. Tourism and Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao graced the occasion.

Rao said, in this Krodhi Nama Samvatsaram, all your problems are solved; the future of your children should be bright. He prayed to god for good rains; farmers should be happy.

As part of the celebrations, BrahmashriBachampally Santosh Kumar Sastry recited ‘Krodinama Telugu Panchangam. He explained the year's tithi, rashi and varaphalalu. ‘There is no need to worry about the name of the year’, he said.