Hyderabad: 1 killed, many hurt in attack by cow

Shaheen Nagar: A cow went on a rampage attacking a dozen people, injuring a veterinary doctor and killing one person.The incident happened in the early hours of Thursday at, Shaheen Nagar, Pahadishareef. Nearly a dozen people were injured while trying to restrain the animal and one succumbed to injuries. He was was identified as Md Khaja.

According to police, the cow entered the colony and started attacking passersby randomly,creating an atmosphere of fear and people ran helter-skelter for their dear life. On receipt of news, police teams rushed to the spot and were able to chase out the cow out of the colony. But, itentered a nearby bushy area.

The zoo authorities arrived on the spot and were being helped by the locales. But the animal suddenly turned and made a dash for the opening. It trampled a person in the melee and a grievously injured Khaja died on the spot.

Md. Abdul Hakeem, the veterinary doctor who was present on the scene, was also injured. He was shifted to a hospital, and his condition is stated to be critical. Finally, after much effort, the cow was captured by the zoo officials. It was sedated and taken away by the GHMC staff, said Vishnuvardhan Reddy, SI,Pahadishareef PS.