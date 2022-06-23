Hyderabad: 131 more Basti Dawakhanas to come up in city by Independence Day

Hyderabad: With Basti Dawakhanas winning appreciation of all by their functioning in the GHMC localities, the Telangana Government will be starting 131 more Basti Dawakhanas in the city by Independence Day. These Dawakhanas will be collecting samples of the patients for diagnostic tests.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday had a review of the Basti Dawakhanas here at the MCRHRD Institute. The Minister said that the Basti Dawakhanas have won the appreciation of all with their functioning in the localities in GHMC. He said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao wanted the Bastis to be healthy and ensured starting 259 Basti Dawakhanas in the Corporation. The government with the same spirit is starting 131 new Basti Dawakahanas. The officials are asked to complete the works on war footing and ensure that these new units are ready by August 15. All the 390 Basti Dawakhanas should start functioning, said Harish.

Rao asked the officials to take steps to start 12 Basti Dawakhanas which have been completed. He asked them to take the support of the local public representatives to inaugurate these clinics.

The minister also wanted the officials to make sure that the services of the clinics are made online. He asked the officials to utilise the T-diagnostics and to start tele-consultation services. These clinics are being set up in the Bastis based on the population and other criteria, he added. He wanted the officials to procure samples with the help of T-diagnostics and ensure the reports are sent to the patients within 24 hours and treatment is started in a quick time. "it will be a big relief to the poor as all the Basti Dawakhanas will provide free treatment, free T-diagnostics tests and free medicines," added Rao.