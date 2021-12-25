Hyderabad: 15 bridges to come up across Musi, Esa rivers

Hyderabad: The State government has decided to build a series of bridges across the Musi and Esa rivers in the city. Fifteen bridges will be built across the Musi to facilitate free flow of traffic and also reduce the travel distance of commuters. They are likely to be of the same design.

With an estimated cost of Rs 398 crore, the tenders for the bridges are likely to be called in January. The works will be launched after they are finalised, according to the officials of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD).

These structures are to be built at the iconic pedestrian bridge at Afzalgunj, the high-level bridge at missing link corridor no 99, connecting Ibrahimbagh causeway, linking Moosarambagh (all across Musi), connecting Sun City and Chintalmet and a second new bridge at Budvel (IT parks connecting roads), both across Esa. The officials added that the architectural design for the bridge proposals have already been called. The MA&UD has shortlisted the proposals and designs submitted by architects and experts.

These bridges will be constructed by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Ltd (HRDCL), the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation Ltd (MRDCL) and the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority. The bridges will be constructed parallel to the existing bridges at Attapur. The new structures will connect the Uppal layout with the south bank of Musi, link Manchirevula village with Narsingi (on Musi).