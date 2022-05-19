Hyderabad: 16 house owners booked for illegal water connections

Hyderabad: The Vigilance Wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) on Thursday identified 16 people who had obtained illegal drinking water connections from a freshwater pipeline supplied by the Water Board.

Criminal cases have been booked against all 16 people under sections 269 and 430 at Bandlaguda police station. The Vigilance officials said that the residents had taken illegal connections from a 20-meter water pipeline to their residence without any permission from the Water Board.

The Water Board officials warned that criminal cases would be booked against people who obtain water connection without prior permission from the Water Board. The plumber and other persons involved in getting illegal water connections will also have to face action.

The officials asked citizens to inform the Water Board on 9989998100, 998999228 if anyone identified having an illegal water connection or taking a domestic connection and utilising it for commercial purposes can be reported to the Water Board on 9989998100, 998999228.