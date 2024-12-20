Hyderabad: 2 From Nepal Held, 51 Phones Worth Rs 10.2L Recovered

Hyderabad: The crime team of SR Nagar police arrested two persons involved in mobile theft. Police recovered 51 mobile phones worth Rs 10.20 lakh from them.

The police arrested Govind Bandari, alias Padma (24), and Hikmat Rawal (23), both working as cooks in a fast food centre and natives of Nepal. Both were involved in a total of 12 cases reported in S R Nagar, Balanagar, Jeedimetla, KPHB, and Kukatpally police stations.

According to police, Govind and Hikamt would identify hostels, and Govind entered the hostel rooms in the early morning hours while the roommates were asleep. He stole the mobile phones and fled the scene. They planned to dispose of the cell phones in Nepal.

Police said that both have been staying in Hyderabad for six years. To make easy money, they started committing thefts of cell phones at selected hostels where they could enter the rooms. For the past six months, they have been stealing cell phones from hostels and bachelors' rooms in the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate.

On Wednesday, the crime team of SR Nagar police arrested them near Hitech City railway station while they were moving in a suspicious manner. Police recovered 51 mobile phones from their possession.