Hyderabad: 2 gates each of Osmansagar, Himayatsagar lifted by one foot

Hyderabad: Following the heavy rain lashing the city, two gates each of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar were lifted by one feet on Sunday evening.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) after monitoring the water levels at the two reservoirs, lifted the gates in anticipation of heavy inflows due to rain. HMWS&SB Managing Director Dana Kishore said, "people in downstream areas of the twin reservoirs should be alert and the line departments, including the police, Revenue, GHMC, should take necessary measures, as water will be released into Musi River," he said.

Twin reservoirs water levels on Sunday:

Osmansagar:

n FTL: 1,790 feet (3.9 tmcft)

n Present level: 1,785.80 feet (2.97 tmcft)

n Outflow: – 208 cusecs

n Gates opened: 2 (up to one feet)

Himayatsagar:

n FTL: 1763.50 feet (2.97 tmcft)

n Present level: 1,760.30 (2.33 tmcft)

n Outflow: 686 cusecs

n Gates opened: 2 (up to one feet)