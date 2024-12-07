Live
- Oppn slams govt over Polavaram
- State to spend Rs 2,500 cr to upgrade govt higher education institutions
- Prez pays tribute to Ambedkar
- Murmu visits birthplace, dances with women
- CM Revanth Reddy Announces Special Courts for Drug Cases, Criticizes Leniency in Punishments
- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy honours soldiers amid Armed Forces Flag Day
- Class-10 student dies under suspicious circumstances
- Two gram panchayats bag National Panchayat Awards
- Indian Navy to commission INS Tushil in Russia
- Sports activities aid in overcoming stress
Hyderabad: 2 held for posting derogatory comments against Minister Seethakka
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested two persons for posting derogatory comments aiming to malign the dignity and reputation of the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, RWS, and Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka.
The police arrested Thodupunori Vijay Bhanu Prasad and Gade Prakash and registered a case U/Sec 67 IT Act, U/Sec 79,192,352 BNS.
According to the police, in August 2024 it is found that the accused persons posted derogatory comments against the Cabinet Minister Seethakka that could have led to law and order issues in society.
The cyber crime police made sincere efforts to trace the accused persons and produced them before the court in Nampally, Hyderabad, and they were remanded.
