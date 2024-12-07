  • Menu
Hyderabad: 2 held for posting derogatory comments against Minister Seethakka

Hyderabad: 2 held for posting derogatory comments against Minister Seethakka
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad cyber crime police arrested two persons for posting derogatory comments aiming to malign the dignity and reputation of the Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, RWS, and Women and Child Welfare, Seethakka.

The police arrested Thodupunori Vijay Bhanu Prasad and Gade Prakash and registered a case U/Sec 67 IT Act, U/Sec 79,192,352 BNS.

According to the police, in August 2024 it is found that the accused persons posted derogatory comments against the Cabinet Minister Seethakka that could have led to law and order issues in society.

The cyber crime police made sincere efforts to trace the accused persons and produced them before the court in Nampally, Hyderabad, and they were remanded.

